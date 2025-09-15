E-Paper | September 15, 2025

Balochistan governor calls women backbone of economy

Saleem Shahid Published September 15, 2025 Updated September 15, 2025 10:05am

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Sheikh Jaffar Khan Mandokhail has said that women are the backbone of any society and country’s economy and their skill and contribution to the development of the country could not be ignored.

Speaking at the Women Empowerment Expo 2025, organised by the Cultural Centre of Iran, the governor said that empowered women are already playing an active role in several sectors of life, but efforts are underway to provide them with even greater opportunities.

“Through joint efforts of both men and women, we can achieve new heights of progress and prosperity. Such harmony will not only benefit women but the entire society,” Mr Mandokhail said.

He praised the Iranian Cultural Centre for hosting the event, calling it a commendable initiative to highlight the importance of empowering women.

While highlighting shared values of Pakistan and Iran as neighbouring brotherly countries, the governor said: “Just as Iran has courageously resisted Israel, Pakistan too compelled India to surrender within just three days. Now, both Israel and India will think many times before attacking any Muslim nation.”

“Empowering women goes beyond granting them formal rights or offering traditional respect — it means recognising them as equal human beings,” Mr Mandokhail said, adding that it is the need of the hour to ensure women’s representation and participation in all fields of life.

Published in Dawn, September 15th, 2025

WOMEN EMPOWERMENT
Pakistan

