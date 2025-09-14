E-Paper | September 14, 2025

First group of sick, injured Gaza kids UK-bound under govt scheme

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 08:24pm

A first group of sick and wounded children from Gaza are headed to Britain under a scheme allowing them to receive medical treatment, the UK’s health ministry confirmed Sunday.

The government has said the scheme is essential due to the lack of vital medicines and supplies in Gaza and medical workers being unable to do their jobs safely.

“We expect the children and their immediate family members to arrive in the UK in the coming weeks,” said a health ministry statement, noting that no flight details would be released “for operational security reasons”.

The Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the children are being cared for by medics in another country in the region, before coming to Britain for treatment.

A small number of injured Palestinian children have already been brought to Britain under a private programme, Project Pure Hope.

Ministers have not said how many children will arrive under the new scheme, with reports that the first cohort could comprise 30 to 50.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...
Security at stake
Updated 13 Sep, 2025

Security at stake

Imran Khan's stance against military operations is a problematic one. However, there needs to be political ownership of such choices.
Panda debut
13 Sep, 2025

Panda debut

FORMAL assurances from the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to provide $285m in...
Where are they?
13 Sep, 2025

Where are they?

THE Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances was created in 2011 with directives by the Supreme Court to...