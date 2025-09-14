E-Paper | September 14, 2025

EDITORIAL: Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front

Published September 14, 2025 Updated September 14, 2025 11:20am

While Benjamin Netanyahu is the architect of the genocide in Gaza and continues to sow chaos across the Middle East, we must ‘appreciate’ his ‘honesty’ regarding one issue: consistent opposition to a Palestinian state.

While the UNGA vote is a moral victory for the Palestinians, Israel has said in unambiguous terms that it will oppose a Palestinian state. And with staunch US support, Israel’s sinister designs to forever block a contiguous and viable Palestinian state are succeeding. It is Israel’s xenophobic attitude that has sparked two intifadas in the past, as well the ongoing genocide and it is the major obstruction to peace in the Middle East.

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, and further aggression against regional states are to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front. Moreover, as the UNGA resolution demands, the international community needs to give an outline of “tangible, time-bound, and irreversible steps” for a Palestinian state.

Where the resolution calls for the end of Hamas rule in Gaza, once Israel ends the genocide and the conditions for such an exercise are created, the Palestinian people must decide through elections who is to rule them.

Read the full Dawn editorial here:

