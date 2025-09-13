Israeli forces have destroyed thousands of residential towers, buildings, tents

Gaza’s Government Media Office has released a statement in which it says Israeli forces have caused “the complete destruction of more than 1,600 multi-storey residential towers and buildings, the severe destruction of more than 2,000 residential towers and buildings, and the destruction of more than 13,000 tents housing displaced persons”, Al Jazeera reports.

Since the start of September, Israeli forces have “destroyed and demolished 70 residential towers and buildings, severely destroyed 120 residential towers and buildings, and more than 3,500 tents”, the statement read.