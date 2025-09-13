E-Paper | September 13, 2025

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian march in New Zealand’s biggest city

Published September 13, 2025 Updated September 13, 2025 11:05am

Thousands took part in a pro-Palestinian march in Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city in what organisers said was the largest rally of its kind since the conflict in Gaza began, Reuters reports.

Some 50,000 attended the March for Humanity rally in central Auckland this morning, the Aotearoa for Palestine group said. New Zealand police estimated the attendance at 20,000.

Aotearoa for Palestine spokesperson Arama Rata said it was New Zealand’s largest march in support of Palestinians since conflict broke out in Gaza.

Many in the protest crowd carried Palestinian flags and banners with slogans including “Don’t normalise genocide” and “Grow a spine stand with Palestine”, public broadcaster Radio New Zealand reported.

