Residents ‘isolated’ as neglect leaves Shangla bridge in ruins

SHANGLA: A crucial jeepable bridge located in Shahpur, Tehsil Kana, Shangla district, severely damaged during recent floods, is in shambles, restricting both vehicular traffic and pedestrian access for hundreds of residents.

The bridge connects several remote villages to the scenic tourist destination of Kapar Banda in the Shangla district. The bridge, which links Shahpur and the rest of the district to picturesque and underserved areas such as Lalazar, Bulande, Shipnai, Kozhal, Berhal, Ambela, Chichlo, and Kundau, has been in precarious condition for over a decade.

The residents reported that the situation has worsened in recent weeks due to a partial collapse of the structure during heavy rains, which has effectively halted transportation and left locals stranded.

“This bridge is our lifeline. Now we can’t even send our children to school,” said Jahan Afsar Chacha, a long-time resident of Shahpur. “Even walking across it is dangerous. What will happen if someone falls? Who will be responsible?”

The road and bridge construction project, initially launched years ago with promises of regional development and improved tourism access, has seen no significant progress. According to the locals, the contractor abandoned the project midway, and neither the district administration nor the provincial government intervened to get the work resumed and completed.

Abrar Khan, a student who commutes from Kuz Hal, expressing his frustration said: “We are completely cut off. I can’t attend my classes regularly anymore. Some people are forced to hike for hours just to reach the main road.”

The inaccessibility is affecting not just students, but also daily wage workers and public servants who use this route to reach their jobs in other parts of the district.

Sohail Rauf, a local teacher, voiced his concerns: “School attendance has dropped significantly. Both teachers and students are adversely affected. We are being pushed back into isolation.”

The affected villages are known for their natural beauty, often attracting domestic tourists to the serene meadows of Kapar Banda. However, the damaged bridge has halted tourism in the area.

The resident Bakht Taj added: “In emergencies, there’s no way to transport patients to hospitals. We can only pray that nothing bad happens.”

Local elder Janan criticised the neglect as “criminal,” demanding immediate action from authorities: “This is not just an inconvenience; it’s risking lives. After ten years of promises, the bridge hangs by splintered wood and splintered hopes.”

Meanwhile, Fazal Raziq, a local social worker, urged the provincial government to prioritise reconstruction: “We don’t want speeches or visits. We want the road and bridge rebuilt immediately.”

Despite repeated appeals, no official statement has been issued by the district administration regarding plans to repair the bridge or resumption of the halted construction project.

Until then, hundreds of families in Shahpur, Kapar Banda, and neighbouring areas remain isolated, cut off from educational institutions, workplace, and healthcare etc.

Published in Dawn, September 13th, 2025