Notices issued on plea of Imran’s nephew

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 12, 2025 Updated September 12, 2025 05:53am

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court two-judge bench on Thursday issued notices to the federal and Punjab governments to hear arguments on registrar office objections raised against a petition filed by Barrister Hassaan Khan Niazi, a nephew of incarcerated PTI founding chairman Imran Khan.

Mr Niazi challenged his handover to the army and subsequent trial proceedings in connection with the May 9 riots.

The bench comprising Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mehmood Bajwa took up the petition as an “objection case.” The office had objected that a certified copy of the commanding officer’s impugned order was not attached with the petition and that the petitioner had not approached the relevant forum before moving the court.

The bench directed the law officers of both governments to come up with arguments on the objections on Sept 16.

Mr Niazi was handed over to the military for trial in 2023 and was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment later in December in the Jinnah House attack case.

In his petition, the petitioner contended that after his arrest in the May 9 case, he was not produced before a civilian court and was instead handed over to the military by Sarwar Road police. He argued that this handover was illegal as it was not based on any judicial order.

The petitioner asked the court to set aside the Aug 17, 2023 notification of the commanding officer authorising his custody by the military, and declare all proceedings before the military court unlawful. He further asked the LHC to order his release or production before an anti-terrorism court.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025

