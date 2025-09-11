PTI slams ‘terrorism’ charges against Aleema

ISLAMABAD: Pakis­tan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has strongly condemned the registration of another FIR against Aleema Kha­num, sister of the party’s Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan, which also implicates Naeem Haider Pan­jutha and several others.

The party has described it as a blatant act of political victimisation.

In a statement issued by the PTI central media de­partment on Wednes­day, the party spokesperson claimed that the FIR was initially registered un­­der sections 506, 147, 149, 382, and 427 of the Pa­­kistan Penal Code. How­e­v­­er, in what the party ter­med a “shocking abuse of law,” terrorism clauses were later inserted overnight.

“When our people appeared before ordinary courts in the morning, they were forcibly dragged before an Anti-Terrorism Court — a glaring testament to political victimisation and manipulation of the justice system,” the statement read.

PTI claimed the case was entirely fabricated and rooted in sheer political revenge. It added that, unfortunately, the Punjab Police and the provincial government had effectively become a printing press for ‘fake’ FIRs — particularly targeting members of Imran Khan’s family.

The party said Aleema was being targeted solely for supporting her brother, Imran Khan, and for conveying his message to the nation. The spokesperson described her as a dignified and courageous woman, and reaffirmed PTI’s firm support for her.

