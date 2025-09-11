E-Paper | September 11, 2025

PPP calls on federal govt to issue ‘flash appeal’ for international flood relief aid

Published September 11, 2025 Updated September 11, 2025 10:19am

Continuing his media talk, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said Bilawal had also stressed the need for a “flash appeal” to be issued to international agencies.

He noted that flash appeals are usually for relief and rehabilitation, while Pakistan was currently in the “rescue and relief stage”.

“As far as I know, the federal government has not issued that flash appeal and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari sahib has called for that flash appeal as soon as possible,” CM Shah said.

The chief minister also echoed Bilawal’s comments that “this is not the time to criticise anyone”.

“Do constructive criticism; point out the mistakes so they can be fixed at the earliest but the nation and people, who are in pain right now, wrong kind of rumours are being spread to increase their pain,” he said.

Army troops rescue flood-affected villagers by boats in Jalalpur Pirwala of Multan district in Punjab on Sept 10, 2025. — AFP
Army troops rescue flood-affected villagers by boats in Jalalpur Pirwala of Multan district in Punjab on Sept 10, 2025. — AFP

