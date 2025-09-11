PPP calls on federal govt to issue ‘flash appeal’ for international flood relief aid

Continuing his media talk, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah said Bilawal had also stressed the need for a “flash appeal” to be issued to international agencies.

He noted that flash appeals are usually for relief and rehabilitation, while Pakistan was currently in the “rescue and relief stage”.

“As far as I know, the federal government has not issued that flash appeal and chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari sahib has called for that flash appeal as soon as possible,” CM Shah said.

The chief minister also echoed Bilawal’s comments that “this is not the time to criticise anyone”.

“Do constructive criticism; point out the mistakes so they can be fixed at the earliest but the nation and people, who are in pain right now, wrong kind of rumours are being spread to increase their pain,” he said.