Israel’s ‘criminal attack’ in Qatar violated international law: UAE

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Doha, according to the UAE’s official news agency WAM.

In the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s “resolute solidarity with Qatar and its steadfast support for all measures taken to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its people”.

Sheikh Mohamed is also reported to have “stressed that the criminal attack” by Israel in Qatar “constituted a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and of all international laws and norms, warning that such actions threaten the region’s security, stability, and prospects for peace”.