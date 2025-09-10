E-Paper | September 10, 2025

19.7m children administered polio drops in 81 districts

Ikram Junaidi Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 09:57am

ISLAMABAD: In rece­­nt polio campaign launc­h­­ed from Sept 1 to 7, polio drops were administered to 19.7 million under five-year-old children.

According to data released by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the week-long sub-national vaccination campaign was conducted in 81 high-risk districts of the country.

In Punjab, more than 4.04 million children received the vaccine, while in Sindh, 8.72 million children were vaccinated. In Balochistan, over 2.22m children were administered polio drops while 4.025m children received the vaccine in KP. Additionally, the campaign reached 0.478m children in Islamabad, 0.112m in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 0.164m in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The vaccination campaign in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalpur, has been postponed due to flooding, which has disrupted access and operations. New dates for these districts will be announced soon to ensure that every child is vaccinated without delay,” the National Emergency Operations Centre announced.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir, the polio campaign will begin from Sept 15, targeting 1.68m children.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...