19.7m children administered polio drops in 81 districts

ISLAMABAD: In rece­­nt polio campaign launc­h­­ed from Sept 1 to 7, polio drops were administered to 19.7 million under five-year-old children.

According to data released by the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the week-long sub-national vaccination campaign was conducted in 81 high-risk districts of the country.

In Punjab, more than 4.04 million children received the vaccine, while in Sindh, 8.72 million children were vaccinated. In Balochistan, over 2.22m children were administered polio drops while 4.025m children received the vaccine in KP. Additionally, the campaign reached 0.478m children in Islamabad, 0.112m in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 0.164m in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The vaccination campaign in Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Okara, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, Muzaffargarh, and Bahawalpur, has been postponed due to flooding, which has disrupted access and operations. New dates for these districts will be announced soon to ensure that every child is vaccinated without delay,” the National Emergency Operations Centre announced.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bajaur, and Upper Dir, the polio campaign will begin from Sept 15, targeting 1.68m children.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025