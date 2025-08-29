E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Balochistan launches anti-polio campaign

Saleem Shahid Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 10:58am

QUETTA: As Balochistan Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan officially launched a special anti-polio campaign administrating polio drops to children at a ceremony, on Thursday, an official of the vaccination drive was gunned down in Chaman.

The ceremony follows a high-level review meeting of the Polio Task Force, chaired by Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, where the province’s polio status was assessed and strategies for the upcoming drive were finalised.

Speaking to the media, the chief secretary announced that the campaign will begin on September 1, targeting 26 districts and aiming to vaccinate around 2 million children against the poliovirus.

He highlighted promising progress in the province’s polio eradication efforts, noting that 22 out of 23 environmental samples collected across Balochistan have tested negative, while no polio cases had been reported in the past 10 months — a major milestone.

He stressed the importance of continued vigilance, saying special attention would be given to areas with positive environmental samples, particularly Baleli, a locality on the outskirts of Quetta where the virus was recently detected.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to a polio-free Balochistan, Mr Khan urged parents to ensure their children receive the life-saving vaccine during the campaign.

To support the initiative, the provincial administration, in collaboration with health authorities and international partners, will mobilise thousands of health workers to reach every eligible child, especially in high-risk zones.

Vaccination drive official gunned down

Meanwhile, a supervisor of the anti-polio programme was gunned down today by unidentified armed men in Chaman, a Pakistani town bordering Afghanistan.

Officials said the tragic incident occurred in the Killi Muhammad Hussain area of Roghani, on the outskirts of Chaman.

“Qari Abdul Qadir, the polio programme supervisor, was conducting a polio awareness campaign ahead of the formal launch of the anti-polio drive on September 1 in Killi Muhammad Hussain, along with other polio workers, including female staff, when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him,” Assistant Commissioner Chaman Imtiaz Ali Baloch said.

He added that Qari Abdul Qadir sustained multiple bullet wounds and died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to the District Hospital Chaman, where doctors confirmed his death from multiple gunshot injuries.

“Female workers who were part of the awareness campaign, along with other people, remained unharmed in the firing,” Mr Baloch said,Local JUI-F leaders confirmed that Qari Abdul Qadir was the Salar (leader) of JUI-F Chaman. They announced a protest rally in the town against the killing.

Police have registered a case against unidentified gunmen and launched an investigation.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...