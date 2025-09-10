E-Paper | September 10, 2025

US, Kazakhstan eye investment in Pakistan’s ports

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 10, 2025 Updated September 10, 2025 10:32am
Both countries have shown interest in regional connectivity and multimodal transport corridors.—Dawn/file
Both countries have shown interest in regional connectivity and multimodal transport corridors.—Dawn/file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s strategic ports are attracting increasing international attention, with both the United States and Kazakhstan expressing keen interest in investing and enhancing regional connectivity.

Following a recent agreement to harness natural resources, a US delegation visited the Ministry of Maritime Affairs on Tuesday. Federal Secretary Syed Zafar Ali Shah briefed the delegation on Pakistan’s port facilities, operational capacities, and investment opportunities.

The delegation was informed that Karachi Port handles 54pc of Pakistan’s trade, with an annual capacity of 125 million tonnes. The port’s infrastructure includes three private container terminals, bulk and liquid cargo facilities, and dry cargo berths. It has recently improved its global ranking to 61st among 405 container ports, and successfully managed the country’s largest vessel, measuring 400 metres.

Discussions also centred on investment prospects at Port Qasim, particularly in bulk, break-bulk, containerised cargo handling, and off-dock terminals. The Port Qasim Authority (PQA) chairman highlighted ongoing projects such as dredging navigation channels, the development of a coastal economic zone, and plans for LNG terminals and multipurpose cargo terminals.

The delegation showed particular interest in LNG terminals and bulk cargo handling, recognising Pakistan’s ports as critical assets for economic development.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s interest in Pakistan’s ports was underscored in a meeting between a Kazakh delegation, led by Transport Minister Nurlan Sauranbayev, and Pakistani officials at the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.

The delegation discussed expanding maritime cooperation and enhancing multimodal transport corridors connecting Central Asia to the Arabian Sea. Pakistan’s ports, including Karachi, Port Qasim, and Gwadar, were identified as key facilitators for Central Asian trade.

Federal Secretary Shah emphasised the strategic position of Pakistan’s ports, offering access to South Asia, Central Asia, and the Gulf. Kazakhstan could benefit from container handling, logistics, and off-dock terminals under the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor, he noted. KPT and PQA officials also highlighted spare capacity to handle Central Asian cargo.

Published in Dawn, September 10th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Split court
Updated 10 Sep, 2025

Split court

Laws, rules and justice are not merely tools of governance, but provide architecture for trust, fairness and peace in society.
False freedom
10 Sep, 2025

False freedom

THE Commonwealth likes to talk a big game when it comes to democratic values. Its leaders signed lofty “media...
Gas issues
10 Sep, 2025

Gas issues

THE extension of captive levy — already imposed on the industrial customers of the two public sector utilities...
Leaky state
Updated 09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

Instead of finding scapegoats for data leak, the authority would be better served with a bit of self-reflection.
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...