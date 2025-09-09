Bilawal urges relief for flood-hit farmers

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has urged the federal government to declare an agricultural emergency in the wake of devastating floods across the country.

During his visit to the flood-hit areas of Muzaffargarh and Multan on Monday, Mr Bhutto-Zardari met victims and spoke to the media.

He noted that farmers have been the hardest hit and called on the government to utilise all available resources to “make up for the damages sustained during floods.” Declaring an emergency, he stressed, would help the country avoid significant economic losses.

He also demanded that the government waive electricity bills for the flood victims.

He pointed out that Punjab had suffered the greatest damage from the recent floods, which had also devastated pa­­rts of Gilgit and Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa.

“We are here in Sou­th Punjab, where floods have wreaked havoc and people are facing severe hardships, especially farmers. The people of Pakistan are in great difficulty, and the economy has been badly affected. We stand with the people in this challenging time,” he remarked.

Appeals to PM to rebuild houses in south Punjab through BISP, calls for international assistance as ‘no country can face such disaster alone’

The PPP chairman stressed that the federal government must work with provincial administrations to help the victims. “There are three phases in overcoming any calamity: first rescue, second relief, and third—and most important—reconstruction and rehabilitation,” he said.

He appealed to Prime Min­i­s­ter Shehbaz Sharif to rebuild houses destroyed or damaged in south Punjab.

“The immediate help we are requesting from the federal government, and which I have discussed with the prime minister, is to provide financial aid to the flood-hit areas through the Be­­nazir Income Support Programme (BISP),” he added.

He also shared that the prime minister had assured him victims would be supported through BISP, describing it as the most effective institutional mechanism for aid.

“It is the PPP’s philosophy to stand with the people in every hardship,” he stated.

He further suggested that the government review its support price policy.

Citing the example of Sindh and Balochistan, where houses were built for victims of the 2022 floods, Mr Bhutto-Zardari urged the Punjab and federal governments to launch similar initiatives. “This is not a time for political point-scoring but for unity,” he emphasised.

He also called on the foreign minister to formally appeal for international assistance, noting that no single country can tack­­le such a disaster alone. “We must seek help from our friends at the global level,” he said.

He praised the media for its positive coverage and expres­sed hope that similar reporting would be done in Sindh as well.

The PPP leader stressed the need for future planning to deal with natural disasters.

He urged political parties to put aside differences as the nation reels from the floods. “This is not a time for political rhetoric but for collective efforts to support the victims,” he said.

He lauded PPP representatives in Muzaffargarh and Multan for assisting the flood-hit population and instructed all party members and workers to extend maximum support to those affected.

On this occasion, Punjab Gov­­ernor Saleem Haider, members of the National Assembly Abdul Qadir Gilani, Ali Qasim Gilani, Irshad Sial, and other PPP leaders were also present.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025