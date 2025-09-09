Four of family found murdered in Jhelum

GUJAR KHAN: Four of a family were found murdered inside their home in Purana Kotha village in Jhelum district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashfaq, 65, his wife Sughran Begum, 60, and their sons Babar, 27 and Imran, 29.

The police said an unidentified attacker used sharp-edged weapon to carry out the killings before fleeing the scene.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu reached the crime scene soon after the incident.

They examined the site, reviewed evidence and directed the formation of special teams for immediate arrest of the culprit.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

The police said evidence had been secured from the scene, and by the time of filing this report, a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered at Kala Gujran Police Station.

RPO Alpa assured the public that the assailant would soon be brought to justice. “Those behind this heinous crime will not escape the law,” he vowed.

In a late night development, the district police officer Jhelum said two suspects had been rounded up by CCD and investigations were underway.

