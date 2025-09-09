E-Paper | September 09, 2025

Four of family found murdered in Jhelum

Hamid Asghar Published September 9, 2025 Updated September 9, 2025 06:09am

GUJAR KHAN: Four of a family were found murdered inside their home in Purana Kotha village in Jhelum district on Monday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Ashfaq, 65, his wife Sughran Begum, 60, and their sons Babar, 27 and Imran, 29.

The police said an unidentified attacker used sharp-edged weapon to carry out the killings before fleeing the scene.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Babar Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu reached the crime scene soon after the incident.

They examined the site, reviewed evidence and directed the formation of special teams for immediate arrest of the culprit.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for autopsy.

The police said evidence had been secured from the scene, and by the time of filing this report, a First Information Report (FIR) was being registered at Kala Gujran Police Station.

RPO Alpa assured the public that the assailant would soon be brought to justice. “Those behind this heinous crime will not escape the law,” he vowed.

In a late night development, the district police officer Jhelum said two suspects had been rounded up by CCD and investigations were underway.

Published in Dawn, September 9th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Leaky state
09 Sep, 2025

Leaky state

THE authorities should not feign alarm: after all, they have been repeatedly warned against the compulsion to ...
Cancer burden
09 Sep, 2025

Cancer burden

IT has been a long time coming. Finally, Pakistan is set to create a national cancer registry after President Asif...
Sign of hope
09 Sep, 2025

Sign of hope

HALFWAY through the T20 tri-nation series final, it seemed as if Pakistan had not done enough. Afghanistan were in...
Crop devastation
Updated 08 Sep, 2025

Crop devastation

Govt must use unfolding crisis to push overdue structural reforms in this neglected sector.
Mental health crisis
08 Sep, 2025

Mental health crisis

MENTAL agony plagues too many people. New data from the WHO warns of a crisis of staggering proportions: one billion...
Digital literacy
08 Sep, 2025

Digital literacy

LITERACY today is not merely the ability to read and write. It is the ability to function in a digital economy. This...