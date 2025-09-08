Israel FM accuses Spain of waging ‘anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign’

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has accused Spain of antisemitism after its Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced nine measures aimed at stopping what he called “the genocide in Gaza”, AFP reports.

“The attempt by Sanchez’s corrupt administration to divert attention from serious corruption scandals through a continuous anti-Israel and antisemitic campaign is transparent,” Saar wrote on X.

He added that Spain’s deputy prime minister and labour minister, Yolanda Diaz, would be barred from entering Israel, which “will not maintain any contact with her”.