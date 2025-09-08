After issuing ‘last warning’ to Hamas, Trump eyes Gaza deal ‘soon’

US President Donald Trump has suggested a Gaza deal could come soon to secure the release of all the hostages held by Hamas, after earlier issuing what he called his “last warning” to the Palestinian group, Reuters reports.

Trump, speaking to reporters after landing in the Washington area following a brief trip to New York, said he had been discussing the issue on the plane.

“We’re working on a solution that may be very good,” he said. He declined to give further details. “You’ll be hearing about it pretty soon. We’re trying to get it ended, get the hostages back.”

Yesterday, he warned Hamas to accept his terms of an agreement, without giving any specifics.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning, there will not be another one!”

Read more here.