E-Paper | August 17, 2025

Balochistan extends Section 144 for 15 days

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published August 17, 2025 Updated August 17, 2025 07:58am

QUETTA: The Balochistan government has extended Section 144 across the province for an another 15 days, prohibiting pillion riding, wearing masks while riding, and all forms of public gatherings.

According to a notification issued by the additional chief secretary home, the restrictions will remain in effect from August 16 to 31 due to the prevailing law and order situation. The order strictly bans gatherings of more than five people, rallies and public assemblies.

Meanwhile, citizens have expressed concern that the continued enforcement of Section 144 will further disrupt daily life and cause hardships.

Published in Dawn, August 17th, 2025

