Israeli overnight strikes kill 19 Palestinians in Gaza City as shelter for displaced hit

Israel’s overnight attacks across Gaza have killed 19 Palestinians in Gaza City, Al Jazeera reports, citing medical sources.

These included eight killed after Israeli forces bombed a school-turned-shelter, Al-Farabi School, which was housing displaced people west of Gaza City.

At least nine others were killed, including four children, after Israeli forces attacked a tent and a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Two children were also killed when Israeli forces targeted a tent housing displaced people in the Remal neighbourhood of Gaza City.

Displaced Palestinians salvage some of their belongings amid the rubble, in the yard of the al-Farabi school turned shelter, after it was hit by an Israeli strike, in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip on Sept 7, 2025. — AFP
