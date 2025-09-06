Parts of Sindh, Punjab to receive heavy downpour in next 2-4 hours: PMD

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Sindh and Punjab in the next 2-4 hours, according to a fresh weather advisory issued by PMD.

“Within the next 2 to 4 hours, rain with strong winds is expected at isolated places in Umerkot, Sanghar, Tharparkar, Mithi, Islamkot, Nagarparkar, Chachro, Dahli, Diplo, Kaloi, Mirpur Khas, Badin, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Jacobabad, Kashmore,” the advisory said.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, PMD has forecasted rainfall for the following districts: Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Narowal, Sialkot, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Khushab, Chakwal, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Sheikhupura.“

PMD advised the public to take precautionary measures.