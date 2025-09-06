Arab bloc says no peace without end to ‘hostile’ Israel actions

The Arab League has said that peaceful coexistence in the Middle East cannot be achieved without a Palestinian state and an end to what it described as Israel’s “hostile practices,” AFP reports.

In a resolution submitted by Egypt and Saudi Arabia, the League said that “the failure to reach a just solution to the Palestinian cause and the hostile practices of the occupying power” remain major obstacles to “peaceful coexistence” in the region.

The resolution was part of a wider meeting in Cairo where foreign ministers endorsed a “Joint Vision for Security and Cooperation in the Region”.

In the resolution, a copy of which was obtained by AFP, the Arab bloc said that lasting peace, cooperation and coexistence in the Middle East are not possible while Israel continues to occupy Arab land or “issues implicit threats to occupy or annexe further Arab lands”.