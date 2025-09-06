No further breaches planned as major surge crosses Multan, Muzaffargarh without incident

Although a major surge, exceeding 600,000 cusecs in the River Chenab, has crossed Multan and Muzaffargarh without incident, the threat from surging waters has not yet subsided.

A major wave crossed the Head Muhammadwala and Sher Shah Bridges and is now advancing towards Panjnad Headworks, where it is expected to peak at 600,000 cusecs by tonight (Saturday), a senior irrigation department official says.

Multan Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu said that the water level in the Chenab was expected to decrease over the next 12 hours, adding that Head Muhammad Wala or the Sher Shah embankment would not be bre­ached.

