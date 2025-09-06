Nine judicial officers terminated for misconduct, corruption

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court Chief Justice SM Attique Shah has dismissed from service nine judicial officers, who were restored early this year, as they were found guilty of ‘misconduct, corruption, and inefficiency’ in a fresh inquiry against them.

The dismissed judicial officers include four additional district and sessions judges Malik Amjid Rahim, Manzoor Qadir, Qaiser Rahim and Ms Riffat Aamir; four senior civil judges named Safeer Qaiser Malik, Adil Akbar Khan, Rashid Rauf Swati and Shah Hussain, and a civil judge Tasawar Hussain.

The high court had initiated disciplinary proceedings under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules, 2011 on charges of misconduct, corruption, and inefficiency against the said officers, according to a press release issued here on Friday.

The inquiry into the charges was conducted by a PHC judge, who found the officers guilty and recommended the imposition of a major penalty.

PHC CJ imposes major penalty after inquiry

“Upon receipt of the inquiry report, the chief justice, being the competent authority, issued final show-cause notices and afforded each officer an opportunity of personal hearing,” the release stated.

“After hearing the accused officers, the chief justice found them guilty of the charges and imposed the major penalty of dismissal from service,” it concluded.

It merits a mention here that the said officers were reinstated in April this year after eight years of their removal from service orders, which were set aside last year by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal.

A notification was issued for their reinstatement by the high court stating that in pursuance of the judgment of the Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal of July 26, 2024, and recommendations of the administration committee of the high court given in a meeting on April 8, 2025, the competent authority (chief justice) had reinstated the said judicial officers.

However, the notification provided that their reinstatement would be without any back-dated benefits and would be subject to the outcome of de-novo inquiry proceedings against them as well as pending appeals filed by the high court before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

While terminating their services along with two other judicial officers in April 2017, the high court had announced that those judges had violated the disciplinary law.

At that time, Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi was the chief justice of the high court.

The high court had declared that after those judicial officers were found guilty, the chief justice with the concurrence of the administration committee had imposed the major penalty of removal from service on them.

Last year, the service tribunal had ordered reinstatement of 11 judicial officers, including the present nine officers and a district and sessions judge, Sardar Mohammad Irshad and an additional district and sessions judge, Abdul Hakeem Hashmi.

However, as Sardar Irshad had attained the age of superannuation and Abdul Hakeem had passed away, therefore, their names were not included in the reinstatement notification.

These judicial officers had contended before the tribunal that merely over allegations about their general reputation, social contacts and conduct they could not be removed from service.

Full court meeting

A full court meeting of the judges of the Peshawar High Court was held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Justice SM Attique Shah.

The chief justice apprised the judges of the initiatives undertaken to ensure expeditious and comprehensive dispensation of justice.

He emphasised the vigorous application of information and computer technology-based solutions to address challenges relating to court and case management, enhance facilitation for litigants, and safeguard people’s fundamental rights.

The judges reaffirmed their commitment to translating the chief justice’s vision into reality within the shortest possible time.

The chief justice expressed satisfaction over the performance of the district judiciary, acknowledging both the quality and quantity of their output as well as their sense of duty and commitment.

He also appreciated the constructive role of the bar as an integral partner in the administration of justice.

He also recognised the contribution of the court staff, and said that individuals found indulging in malpractice would soon be dealt with firmly.

A comprehensive agenda comprising 20 items was deliberated upon during the full court meeting.

The meeting concluded with a unanimous resolution that the new judicial year would usher in greater achievements and continued success for the institution.

Published in Dawn, September 6th, 2025