PTI’s Gohar laments ‘inadequate’ help from NDMA for KP’s flood-hit districts

Published September 5, 2025 Updated September 5, 2025 11:54am

PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan has lamented that the NDMA did not help Khyber Pakhtunkhwa “as much as it should have”, as he addressed the National Assembly.

“NDMA only gave six things for Buner’s [flood-hit] people, despite 236 people’s deaths, 120 people are injured, 1,470 shops have been destroyed and 875 homes have been damaged.”

NA Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said: “I specifically asked [NDMA] about Buner and they said that you had incorrect information. Your PDMA has the same information as the NDMA.”

He said that he was ready to arrange a visit of the opposition to the NDMA’s head office.

Pakistan Floods 2025

