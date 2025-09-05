Four tons, two six-wicket hauls as Hanif Mohammad Trophy resumes

KARACHI: The opening day of the second round of the Hanif Mohammad Trophy produced four centuries and two six-wicket hauls as matches got underway across Bahawalpur, Multan, Karachi and Rahim Yar Khan on Thursday.

At the Multan Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad batters Saad Khan and Muhammad Sadam left Lahore Blues on the defensive with commanding centuries, guiding their side to 361-2 in 84 overs at stumps.

Saad was unbeaten on 164 off 222 balls, laced with 28 boundaries, while Sadam compiled 128 from 202 deliveries, striking 18 fours. The pair added 254 for the second wicket to put Hyderabad firmly in control.

In Bahawalpur, half-centuries by Hasnain Shamir and skipper Hasan Raza anchored Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) to 286-8 against Faisalabad at the Dring Stadium.

Hasnain scored 88 off 177 balls with eight fours and two sixes, while Hasan made 78 from 142 deliveries. The duo shared a 150-run second-wicket stand before Faisalabad hit back late in the day, reducing AJK from 252-2 to 272-8. Faham-ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers with 3-17, while Asad Raza and Ahmed Safi Abdullah claimed two wickets apiece.

At the Abbasia Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Quetta managed 216 in 66.2 overs against Karachi Whites despite opener Bismillah Khan’s fighting century. Bismillah struck 103 off 148 balls, hitting 14 fours and a six, and shared a 139-run partnership with wicketkeeper Haseebullah (45). Karachi Whites’ Afnan Khan and Aarish Ali Khan picked up three wickets each before openers Jahanzaib Sultan (40 not out) and Saad Baig (30 not out) guided their side to 75 without loss at the close.

At the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi, left-arm spinner Asif Afridi’s six-for spearheaded Fata’s effort to bowl out Karachi Blues for 220 in 70.2 overs. Usman Khan top-scored with 55. In reply, Karachi Blues’ all-rounder Danish Aziz struck with three quick wickets to leave Fata struggling at 37-4, before they recovered to 86-4 in 29 overs by stumps.

Over at the SBP Sports Complex, Larkana’s Shahnawaz Dahani returned figures of 6-52 in 15.3 overs to dismantle Rawalpindi for 174. Mubasir Khan made 52 off 69 balls in a lone act of resistance. Larkana, however, endured a collapse of their own, slipping to 74-6 before closing the day at 107-5. Skipper Kashif Ali took three wickets for Rawalpindi.

At the National Bank Stadium, Dera Murad Jamali opener Nasir Khan struck an unbeaten 131 to lift his side to 272-4 against Multan. His 257-ball knock featured nine fours and four sixes. Nasir shared substantial partnerships of 127 with Majid Ali (55) and 104 with Aqib Junaid (45) to keep his team on top after day one.

