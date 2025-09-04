E-Paper | September 05, 2025

Pakistan secure spot in T20 tri-series final after 2nd 31-run win against UAE

Dawn.com Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 11:33pm

Pakistan secured their spot in the T20 tri-series final by a second 31-run win over the United Arab Emirates in Sharjah on Thursday.

The UAE were set a target of 172 but could only manage 140 runs.

Fakhar Zaman contributed 77 runs from 44 balls.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha earlier won the toss and opted to bat first.

The team had won the previous match against the UAE at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium by 31 runs on Saturday.

The tri-series of Twenty20 international matches is to tune up for the Asia Cup and features Pakistan, the UAE and Afghanistan. The final is scheduled for September 7.

Afghanistan and the UAE will play their second match against each other tomorrow to determine who enters the final.

Pakistan had beaten Afghanistan in the tri-series opener last week but were second best against the side a day ago.

