Afghanistan cruise past faltering Pakistan

SHARJAH: Afghanistan put on a commanding all-round display to seal an 18-run victory over Pakistan in their tri-nation series Twenty20 International on Tuesday, notching their second victory in two days.

After posting a competitive 169-5, Afghanistan — who beat the United Arab Emirates on Monday — restricted Pakistan to 151-9 with disciplined bowling and sharp fielding.

Pakistan had beaten Afghanistan in the tri-series opener on Friday but were second best this time.

They faltered at regular intervals in their chase with early strikes from Fazalhaq Farooqi (2-21) removing openers Sahibzada Farhan (18) and Saim Ayub, before Fakhar Zaman’s 25 kept the innings afloat.

But the middle order failed to capitalise with Salman Agha (20), Hasan Nawaz (nine), and Mohammad Nawaz (12) all going cheaply.

Rashid Khan (2-30) and Noor Ahmad (2-20) tightened the screws in middle overs, while experienced Mohammad Nabi (2-20) dismissed key batters.

Pakistan slumped to 111-9 in the 17th over, before Haris Rauf’s blistering 34 not out off 16 balls offered late fireworks.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s top order flourished through a superb partnership between Sediqullah Atal (64 off 45) and Ibrahim Zadran (65 off 45) despite the early loss of opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

The duo stitched together 113 runs for the second wicket, setting a strong foundation. Despite a late wobble caused by Faheem Ashraf (4-27), Afghanistan eventually had enough on the board and joined Pakistan with two wins from three matches.

“I think 170 was gettable,” rued Pakistan skipper Salman. “I thought the bowlers did a good job. We lost too many wickets in the middle overs. After eight overs, we were going well but we lost many wickets.

“When you lose that many wickets, it becomes very difficult. The Afgha­nistan spinners are quality spinners. If you give any sniff to them, they are good enough to grab it. If we did not lose that many wickets in the middle overs, it could have been a different story.”

SCOREBOARD

AFGHANISTAN:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Hasan b Saim 8

Sediqullah Atal c Hasan b Faheem 64

Ibrahim Zadran c Nawaz b Faheem 65

Azmatullah Omarzai c&b Faheem 4

Karim Janat not out 8

Mohammad Nabi c Fakhar b Faheem 6

Rashid Khan not out 8

EXTRAS (LB-2, W-4) 6

TOTAL (for five wickets, 20 overs) 169

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-10 (Gurbaz), 2-123 (Atal), 3-145 (Omarzai), 4-146 (Zadran), 5-161 (Nabi)

DID NOT BAT: Darwish Rasooli, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

BOWLING: Shaheen 4-0-27-0 (2w), Saim 4-0-18-1, Haris Rauf 3-0-38-0 (2w), Nawaz 2-0-24-0, Sufiyan 3-0-33-0, Faheem 4-0-27-4

PAKISTAN:

Sahibzada Farhan b Farooqi 18

Saim Ayub c Gurbaz b Farooqi 0

Fakhar Zaman c Farooqi b Nabi 25

Salman Ali Agha run out 20

Hasan Nawaz c Janat b Noor 9

Mohammad Nawaz c Sediqullah b Rashid 12

Mohammad Haris c Rasooli b Nabi 1

Faheem Ashraf b Noor 14

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Rashid 0

Haris Rauf not out 34

Sufiyan Muqeem not out 7

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-2, W-5) 11

TOTAL (for nine wickets, 20 overs) 151

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-8 (Saim), 2-29 (Sahibzada), 3-62 (Fakhar), 4-67 (Salman), 5-75 (Hasan), 6-82 (Mohammad Haris), 7-103 (Nawaz), 8-103 (Shaheen), 9-111 (Faheem)

BOWLING: Ghazanfar 3-0-24-0, Farooqi 3-0-21-2 (1w), Omarzai 2-0-30-0, Rashid 4-0-30-2, Nabi 4-0-20-2 (1w), Noor 4-0-20-2 (2w)

RESULT: Afghanistan won by 18 runs.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025