PHOTOS: Protest in Jerusalem demanding immediate release of hostages kidnapped on October 7, 2023, by Hamas

People attend a protest demanding the immediate release of the hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Jerusalem, on September 3, 2025. — Reuters

People attend a protest demanding the immediate release of the hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas, in Jerusalem, on September 3, 2025. — Reuters

Police officers evacuate demonstrators from a road during a protest demanding the immediate release of the hostages kidnapped during the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel by Hamas, in Jerusalem, on September 3, 2025. — Reuters