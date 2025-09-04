E-Paper | September 04, 2025

Gold hits record Rs376,000 per tola

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 07:20am

KARACHI: Gold prices in Pakistan surged to new all-time highs on Wednesday, continuing the upward trend in the global market. The price of 10 grams of 24kt gold reached Rs322,959, while one tola of the precious metal soared to Rs376,700, marking an increase of Rs5,144 and Rs6,000, respectively, compared to Tuesday’s rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the previous record for 10 grams and one tola was set on September 1, 2024, when prices hit Rs317,815 and Rs370,800, respectively, based on a world gold price of $3,480 per ounce. On Wednesday, the global gold price stood at $3,540 per ounce, reflecting a $60 per ounce incr­ease from the previous day.

Mohammad Qasim Shikarpuri, President of APSGJA, attributed the rising trend in global gold prices to uncertainty surrounding potential interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve and strong investor demand.

He also pointed to silver’s increasing role in supporting gold prices, noting that gold had previously faced pressure due to geopolitical tensio­ns, including the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Israel-Gaza war, and US tariffs.

The prices of silver have also increased. The cost of 10 grams of 24kt silver reached Rs3,699, while one-tola is priced at Rs4,315, reflecting an increase of Rs10 and Rs12 from Tuesday’s rates. The international price of silver stands at $4,082 per ounce.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...