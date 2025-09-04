E-Paper | September 04, 2025

‘Apathy’ of tobacco firms resented

Our Correspondent Published September 4, 2025 Updated September 4, 2025 06:58am

MARDAN: The tobacco growers piled up complaints before Mardan division commissioner and other relevant officials against the Pakistan Tobacco Board and companies that they were not fulfilling their responsibilities.

The farmers’ representatives expressed concerns in a meeting held here on Wednesday in the office of the commissioner Mardan division, Mr Nisar Ahmad Khan, to discuss the challenges faced by the tobacco growers.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner Mardan, Wasif Rahman, PTB officials, representatives from tobacco companies, members of the Kisan Board, Anjuman Kashtkaran, coordination council Swabi and other relevant stakeholders.

Rizwanullah Mohmand of the Kisan Board, Ajmal Shah Roghani of Anjuman Kashtkaran, and Nasir Khan of the coordination council complained that the procurement process lacked transparency.

They said that although buying centres were opened on July 4, many companies failed to begin timely purchases, causing severe distress to farmers. They further alleged that smaller companies were reluctant in purchasing lower-grade tobacco, while larger firms performing comparatively better.

Although 17 quality grades were officially designated, companies failed to adhere to them. Even high-quality tobacco was bought below the allocated quota, they said.

The representatives demanded that companies be brought under a digital monitoring system and that the board fulfill its regulatory role. They warned that nearly 1.5 million people connected to the tobacco sector could be adversely affected if corrective actions were not taken.

The commissioner Mardan division assured the tobacco growers’ representatives that the government would take prompt action to resolve their problems and issues on priority basis.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kalabagh again
Updated 04 Sep, 2025

Kalabagh again

The cry for new reservoirs underpins how deeply our power elites are stuck in old, redundant concepts.
A new threat
04 Sep, 2025

A new threat

THE deadly suicide bombing targeting a BNP-M meeting in Quetta on Tuesday has exposed a lethal new actor involved in...
Unkept promises
04 Sep, 2025

Unkept promises

GERMANY’S announcement that it is considering the cases of Afghans deported from Pakistan is a welcome gesture at ...
Unity for survival
Updated 03 Sep, 2025

Unity for survival

Even amid a shared tragedy, leaders reach for familiar tactics of point-scoring.
Terrorism upswing
03 Sep, 2025

Terrorism upswing

THE latest figures regarding the number of terrorist attacks in Pakistan indicate that rather than abating, militant...
Reduced wheat acreage
03 Sep, 2025

Reduced wheat acreage

THE FAO’s assessment of Pakistan’s latest wheat crop is both reassuring and worrying. On the one hand, it...