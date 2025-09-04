‘Apathy’ of tobacco firms resented

MARDAN: The tobacco growers piled up complaints before Mardan division commissioner and other relevant officials against the Pakistan Tobacco Board and companies that they were not fulfilling their responsibilities.

The farmers’ representatives expressed concerns in a meeting held here on Wednesday in the office of the commissioner Mardan division, Mr Nisar Ahmad Khan, to discuss the challenges faced by the tobacco growers.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioner Mardan, Wasif Rahman, PTB officials, representatives from tobacco companies, members of the Kisan Board, Anjuman Kashtkaran, coordination council Swabi and other relevant stakeholders.

Rizwanullah Mohmand of the Kisan Board, Ajmal Shah Roghani of Anjuman Kashtkaran, and Nasir Khan of the coordination council complained that the procurement process lacked transparency.

They said that although buying centres were opened on July 4, many companies failed to begin timely purchases, causing severe distress to farmers. They further alleged that smaller companies were reluctant in purchasing lower-grade tobacco, while larger firms performing comparatively better.

Although 17 quality grades were officially designated, companies failed to adhere to them. Even high-quality tobacco was bought below the allocated quota, they said.

The representatives demanded that companies be brought under a digital monitoring system and that the board fulfill its regulatory role. They warned that nearly 1.5 million people connected to the tobacco sector could be adversely affected if corrective actions were not taken.

The commissioner Mardan division assured the tobacco growers’ representatives that the government would take prompt action to resolve their problems and issues on priority basis.

Published in Dawn, September 4th, 2025