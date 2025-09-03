Hamas slams Israeli attack that killed 10 members of single family

The Palestinian group Hamas has condemned the “brutal, bloody targeting” of the al-Jarisi family’s home north of Gaza City, describing it as another example of “horrific war crimes committed before the eyes and ears of the world”, Al Jazeera reports.

“The criminal Zionist occupation army has continued its barbaric aggression against Gaza City for more than 20 days, escalating the systematic destruction of residential neighbourhoods and bombing homes and tents over the heads of their residents,” Hamas said in a statement.

It called on the UN and the international community to “take urgent action” to halt Israel’s genocide and forced displacement of Palestinians.