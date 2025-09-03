Karachi school management booked for manslaughter as employee ‘dies by suicide’

The management of a private school in Karachi has been booked over charges of manslaughter after a young employee purportedly died by suicide, it emerged on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old employee allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of the school building on September 1, according to a first information report (FIR) registered at Brigade police station.

According to the complainant, who was the victim’s brother, “On September 1, he (the victim) left home at around 8:15am for work. At around 9:35am, I received a phone call informing me that my brother’s health had deteriorated and he was being taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).”

The complainant said that when he arrived at JPMC, the school’s administration staff was also present and they informed him that his brother fell from the eighth floor of the building at around 8:45am.

He added that when he reached the emergency room, he saw that his brother was dead.

“It later transpired that my brother had left a message on social media, naming three men who ‘mentally tortured’ him,” the complainant stated.

He alleged that his brother ended his life because of mental pressure and wanted to pursue legal action against the three people named in the social media post.

The police invoked Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 322 (punishment for manslaughter) of the Pakistan Penal Code against the suspects.