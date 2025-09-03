E-Paper | September 03, 2025

Settlements near Bahawalpur face land erosion threat by Sutlej

Majeed Gill Published September 3, 2025 Updated September 3, 2025 05:48am

BAHAWALPUR: Basti Mari Qasim Shah in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city is threatened by erosion as about four acres of the land on its outskirts has already been submerged by the river Sutlej floodwaters.

According to the residents, after erosion of its four acres, now the floodwaters were just around eight acres away from the basti. Apprehending submersion of the settlement by the fast-approaching floodwaters, they urged the authorities to take measures to check the land erosion within a day or two.

Similarly, Fatowali village, located between Bahawalpur and Sammasatta railway station, is also threatened by the Sutlej erosion and the locals have appealed the authorities to send heavy machinery to dump sandbags and stones to save the area.

On Tuesday, a private dyke near Basti Bhinda, in the suburb of Bahawalpur city, developed a breach, resulting in inundation of the agricultural land around the settlement. However, the residents of the settlement have already been evacuated to safer places.

Senate chairman visits flood relief camps in Multan

The flood-affected people in the Basti Shera flood relief camp say they badly need dry fodder (wanda) for their livestock.

In Multan district, according to the administration, the number of flood relief camps has been increased to 90 with the increasing number of the flood-hit people in the area.

The administration claimed to have arranged meals and other basic facilities for the people in the taking shelter in the camps. Officials say that dry fodder has also been supplied for the cattle heads in the camps.

Meanwhile, Senate Chairman Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas outside Multan city.

Mr Gilani visited the flood relief camps at the Shershah Girls High School and Buch Phatak, besides the Shershah Toll Plaza dyke.

Talking to the media, Gilani claimed that there were adequate stocks of anti-diarrhea and skin ailments medicines, in addition to the antivenom for snake-bite cases.

He said that the next 48 hours were crucial as the flood peak was expected in the area during the period.

He admitted that there was a shortage of tents, adding that he would take up the issue with the administration. He asked the people of other areas threatened by flood in the rivers Chenab and Sutlej to shift to safer places.

About the agricultural losses of the flood-hit people, the Senate chairman said the Punjab government should compensate them. However, he added: “We will also raise our voice from our forum (Senate) for compensation of the flood-affected people.”

He opined that to compensate the flood-affected people, there should be a national policy to compensate the flood-hit people of the katcha areas.

Published in Dawn, September 3rd, 2025

