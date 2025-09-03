Over 21,600 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, Senate body informed

ISLAMABAD: As many as 21,647 Pakistanis are imprisoned in different countries with majority of them in the Gulf States for their alleged involvement in various crimes and illegalities; officials of the interior and foreign affairs ministries informed a Senate committee on Tuesday.

More than 13,000 of the prisoners are under trial and over 8,000 of them convicted. The meeting was told that most of the people convicted were involved in smuggling and that 65 per cent cases were drug related. The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development held its meeting in Parliament House with Senator Zeeshan Khanzada in the chair.

Senator Khanzada noted the urgency of the situation and stressed institutional coordination. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed the committee that after its instructions it was decided to form an inter-ministerial committee on prisoners, which will include ambassadors and officials from relevant ministries. Letters have already been sent to all Pakistani embassies and missions worldwide.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the initiative will proceed in phases: First, meetings will be arranged with Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and then engagement with Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia and lastly consultations with be held with the United Kingdom and European Union countries.

Community welfare attachés begin visiting prisons to meet Pakistani detainees, say officials

The committee was informed that community welfare attachés have begun visiting prisons abroad to meet Pakistani detainees.

However, Senator Nasir Butt rejected such claims and said, “No one visits Pakistanis imprisoned in jails.” Officials clarified that such visits have only recently started.

Chairman Khanzada directed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis to present a full report on the funds allocated for legal and welfare support to imprisoned Pakistanis in the next meeting. This is the first initiative for details of funds and expenditure and it must be provided, he emphasised.

On migration issues, officials said there were 294 legal avenues for Pakistanis to travel to European Union countries, with student visas given priority. They noted that nearly 50 per cent of Pakistanis going to Italy travel legally while 50 per cent resort to illegal routes.

The committee expressed grave concern over reports that many citizens pay as much as Rs7 million to leave Pakistan illegally.

The committee dismissed recent claims about 40,000 Pakistani pilgrims disappearing in Iraq, declaring the matter a myth.

Senator Raja Nasir Abbas informed the committee that he personally raised the issue with the Iraqi leadership.

“I met the Prime Minister of Iraq, and he called it wrong. I also spoke to the Minister of Religious Affairs of Pakistan, who confirmed it was a mistake,” Senator Abbas clarified.

Officials from the Ministry of Interior briefed the committee that only 27 Pakistanis were caught in Iraq, while a total of 30 out of 81 Pakistanis remain under trial.

Senator Raja Nasir Abbas criticised the treatment of Pakistani citizens abroad. The passports of Pakistanis are kept at airports in various countries including Iraq. This is a great insult to Pakistani citizens, and the government must take notice. Ministry officials assured him the matter would be taken up at the highest level.

