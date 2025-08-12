Over 17,000 Pakistanis imprisoned abroad, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: As many as 17,321 Pakistanis are currently detained in prisons in different countries of the world, with a majority of them detained in jails of Middle East countries, officials informed a parliamentary committee here on Monday.

The meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakista­nis and Human Resource Deve­l­o­pment was held to discuss problems being faced by under-trial/convicted Pakistanis in different countries of the world. Senator Zee­­shan Khanzada chaired the meeting.

Of the total, 17,236 are in jails in the Middle East countries whereas 85 Pakistani prisoners are being held in Afghanistan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs failed to provide details about the nature of crimes for which these Pakistanis are detained in prisons of different countries of the world.

Expressing serious displeasure over the non-provision of this critical information, the Senate panel told the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to produce comprehensive data within 15 days of all overseas Pakistanis convicted or under-trial worldwide, including the nature of their crimes.

It also directed the ministry concerned to submit within 15 days a list of countries that have policies to inform Pakistani authorities about such cases, as well as those that withhold such information.

Community Welfare Attachés (CWAs) from various postings briefed the committee on the status of under-trial and convicted Pakistanis in their respective jurisdictions. The CWAs from Dubai, Doha, and Kuala Lumpur reported 3,523, 619, and 499 detainees, respectively.

The chairman of the committee directed the ministries of overseas Pakistanis and foreign affairs to expedite efforts to finalise prisoner transfer agreements with various countries to help repatriation of innocent Pakistanis trapped in legal cases abroad.

The committee reviewed the status of overseas Pakistani prisoners and called for immediate enactment of consular protection bill to enable the jailed Pakistanis to serve their remaining sentences in Pakistani jails.

Senator Nasir Mehmood recommended verification of the citizenship status of the 85 Pakistanis being held in Afghanistan.

The committee reviewed the functioning of CWAs and directed the ministry concerned to submit evaluation procedures for assessing their performance, along with detailed information on all convicted and under-trial Pakistanis in each jurisdiction.

Senator Shahadat Awan expressed concern over incomplete information provided in the working papers submitted by ministries concerned. He stressed the need for presenting complete and accurate information in a professional manner before such a prestigious forum.

The chairman of the committee also observed a significant lack of coordination and data sharing be­­tween ministries of foreign affa­irs, interior and overseas Pakis­ta­nis. He emphasised the importa­n­­ce of improving inter-ministerial cooperation for the welfare of overseas Pakistanis.

The chairman stressed the urgent need for the enactment of a consular protection act to safeguard the rights of Pakistani prisoners abroad.

The committee was also briefed on the performance and upcoming programmes of the National Voc­a­tional & Technical Training Com­mission (NAVTTC). The chair­man appreciated NAVTTC’s efforts and directed the commission to align its programmes with international standards to enhance overseas em­­ployment opportunities for Pakistanis.

The meeting was attended by senators Raja Nasir Abbas, Nasir Mehmood, Shahadat Awan, Saeed Ahmed Hashmi and Khalida Ateeb.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2025