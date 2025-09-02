E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Emergency arrangements completed in Sukkur: govt spokesperson

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 01:42pm

The emergency arrangements have been completed in Sukkur amid the possibility of more than 900,000 cusecs of water, according to Sindh government’s spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh.

In a statement, he said that the capacity of the Sukkur Barrage was 960,000 cusecs and the Guddu Barrage was 120,000 cusecs.

“According to experts, if a super flood situation arises, 1.6 million people, 379 villages, 500,000 livestock and 250,000 acres of crops could be affected in Sindh,” he said, adding that 948 relief camps were set up.

Pakistan Floods 2025

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...