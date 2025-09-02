Emergency arrangements completed in Sukkur: govt spokesperson

The emergency arrangements have been completed in Sukkur amid the possibility of more than 900,000 cusecs of water, according to Sindh government’s spokesperson and Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Islam Sheikh.

In a statement, he said that the capacity of the Sukkur Barrage was 960,000 cusecs and the Guddu Barrage was 120,000 cusecs.

“According to experts, if a super flood situation arises, 1.6 million people, 379 villages, 500,000 livestock and 250,000 acres of crops could be affected in Sindh,” he said, adding that 948 relief camps were set up.