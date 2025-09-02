185 hunger-related deaths recorded in Gaza in August: health ministry

A total of 185 people in Gaza have died “due to malnutrition” in August, Gaza’s Health Ministry says, in a warning that the catastrophic effects of famine in the enclave were worsening, Al Jazeera reports.

The statement said more than 70 people, including 12 children, had died since a global hunger monitor confirmed famine was occurring in Gaza.

It added that 43,000 children below 5 years of age were suffering from malnutrition, along with more than 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Two-thirds of pregnant women were suffering from anaemia, the highest rate in years, it said.