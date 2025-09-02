E-Paper | September 02, 2025

185 hunger-related deaths recorded in Gaza in August: health ministry

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 01:22pm

A total of 185 people in Gaza have died “due to malnutrition” in August, Gaza’s Health Ministry says, in a warning that the catastrophic effects of famine in the enclave were worsening, Al Jazeera reports.

The statement said more than 70 people, including 12 children, had died since a global hunger monitor confirmed famine was occurring in Gaza.

It added that 43,000 children below 5 years of age were suffering from malnutrition, along with more than 55,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Two-thirds of pregnant women were suffering from anaemia, the highest rate in years, it said.

Live Gaza Invasion
Live

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
Updated 02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...