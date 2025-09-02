WATCH: Gaza’s school year begins in tents as Israeli bombardment destroys 90pc of schools

Updated 02 Sep, 2025 Tianjin summit Countries like Pakistan must take full advantage of the emerging regional and global formations.

02 Sep, 2025 Looming Glofs THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...

02 Sep, 2025 Society scrutiny THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...

Updated 01 Sep, 2025 Infected inmates HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.

01 Sep, 2025 IS in Afghanistan TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...