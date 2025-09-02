E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Asif Ali announces retirement from international cricket

Dawn.com Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 10:30am

Pakistan’s middle-order batter Asif Ali announced his retirement from international cricket on Monday, calling it the “greatest honour” of his life to represent the country.

Asif, 33, played 21 ODIs and 58 T20Is, mainly as a finisher in the middle order.

“Wearing the Pakistan jersey has been the greatest honour of my life and serving my country on the cricket field has been my proudest chapter,” he said in a post on social media.

“To my fans, teammates, and coaches, thank you for your love, belief, and support through every high and low.

He made his T20I debut against West Indies in April 2018 after helping Islamabad United win the PSL that year, hitting three successive sixes at a crucial point in the chase in the final. Two months later, an ODI debut followed.

“To my family and friends, who stood with me in moments of joy and in ther deepest of trials, including the loss of my beloved daughter during the World Cup, your strength carried me forward,” he said.

He added: “I retire with immense gratitude, and InshaAllah will continue to share my passion for the game by playing domestic and league cricket worldwide.”

Asif was fined by the the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a fiery on-field spat with Fareed Ahmad of Afghanistan in their thrilling Asia Cup match in Sharjah.

