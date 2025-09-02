E-Paper | September 02, 2025

PTI urges Imran to seek overseas Pakistanis’ help for flood victims

Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 09:23am

Claiming that the international community has not shown interest in supporting Pakistan after floods, the parliamentary committee of the PTI has urged former prime minister Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis to donate funds through Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government to help flood-hit people in Punjab and KP.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser told Dawn, “… international community has hardly shown any interest in supporting the flood victims, the committee decided to urge Imran Khan to appeal to overseas Pakistanis to donate funds for their support.”

He said that the overseas Pakistanis would be asked to transfer funds either to KP government or the charity organisations of Imran Khan. The funds would be used to support flood victims in both Punjab and KP, he said.

“We fear that the crops will be ba­­dly affected due to floods, and next year there will be enormous pressure on the rupee as the government will have to import food items including wheat and rice,” he warned.

