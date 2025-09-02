Cop embraces martyrdom as police thwart attack in KP

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: A police constable embra­ced martyrdom and ano­t­her sustained serious injuries on Monday as police officials thwarted an atta­­ck, eliminating three terrorists in a deadly confrontation at a police post in Patesi Adda area of Mir Ali Tehsil, a spokesperson for police said.

The spokesperson said attackers opened indiscri­minate fire with automatic weapons, but police personnel at the post retaliated, killing three of the terrorists on the spot.

This was the third attack on police personnel in the Bannu division in the last week.

The bodies of the atta­c­k­ers and the injured offi­cer, Inam, were shifted to Mir Ali Hospital. Sources at the hospital said the injured officer was in critical condition.

Following the attack, a large number of security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched an operation to trace facilitators, according to official sources.

Witnesses said the exch­ange of fire caused panic in the area, leading to the closure of shops and hou­ses. However, they later pra­ised the police for their response.

“The personnel risked their lives and sav­ed the entire area from a major disaster,” they said.

The funeral prayers for the martyred police official, Nizamullah, was later offered at Governor Cottage in Miramshah.

It was attended by senior government and military officials, as well as a large number of local residents.

He was presented a gua­rd of honour by a police contingent and laid to rest with official honours.

“Our son sacrificed his life for the sake of the country and we are proud of his martyrdom, but the government should also pay attention to problems of the martyrs’ families,” family members told the media.

Local tribal elders also demanded that the government ensure the upbringing of the constable’s children and provide immediate financial assistance to the family.

Police officials said an investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025