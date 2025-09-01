Pakistan respects sovereignty of all SCO members, its neighbours, says PM Shehbaz at China summit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan respected the sovereignty and integrity of all members of the bloc and its neighbours, as he addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) summit in China.

PM Shehbaz arrived in China on Saturday to attend the SCO two-day Council of Heads of State (CHS) summit.

Addressing the SCO summit today, the premier said: “Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism. And yet, to our shock and deep disappointment, the region witnessed extremely disturbing developments during the last few months.

“Pakistan supports and respects the sovereignty and integrity of all SCO members and its neighbours,” he added.

“We respect all international and bilateral treaties and expect similar principles to be followed by all SCO members,” PM Shehbaz said, in an apparent reference to fellow SCO member India and its unilateral move to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in May.

“Uninterrupted access to due share of water as per existing treaties among SCO members will strengthen the SCO working smoothly and will support the achievement of broader goals for which the SCO was established,” the prime minister stressed.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan sought a “normal and stable relationship with all its neighbours”. “It seeks dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and confrontation.”

“We will continue our efforts, along with all SCO members and the chairman of SCO, to promote progress and prosperity in the entire region and to ensure lasting peace in South Asia,” PM Shehbaz pledged.

He called for a “comprehensive and structural dialogue to discuss all outstanding disputes”, adding: “I will request your consideration to lead this dialogue under your sagacious leadership so that they can have its dividends as early as possible.”

PM Shehbaz further said: “For us, the SCO is a platform that best represents Pakistan’s abiding commitment to regional cooperation and integration. China’s successful tenure as chair of the SCO is reflective of President Xi’s sagacious and visionary leadership.”

He stressed that China’s “global leadership” was exemplified not only through the bloc but also in landmark initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the outset of his speech, the prime minister noted that the port town of Tianjin, where the summit is taking place, represented “China’s core values as a connector and bridge of cultures and civilisation”.

