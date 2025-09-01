E-Paper | September 01, 2025

Pakistan respects sovereignty of all SCO members, its neighbours, says PM Shehbaz at China summit

Dawn.com Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 11:46am
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) summit in Tianjin on Sept 1, 2025. — DawnNewsTV
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses the SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) summit in Tianjin on Sept 1, 2025. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said Pakistan respected the sovereignty and integrity of all members of the bloc and its neighbours, as he addressed the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s (SCO) summit in China.

PM Shehbaz arrived in China on Saturday to attend the SCO two-day Council of Heads of State (CHS) summit.

Addressing the SCO summit today, the premier said: “Pakistan has always believed in the power of multilateralism, dialogue and diplomacy, and shunning unilateralism. And yet, to our shock and deep disappointment, the region witnessed extremely disturbing developments during the last few months.

“Pakistan supports and respects the sovereignty and integrity of all SCO members and its neighbours,” he added.

“We respect all international and bilateral treaties and expect similar principles to be followed by all SCO members,” PM Shehbaz said, in an apparent reference to fellow SCO member India and its unilateral move to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance in May.

“Uninterrupted access to due share of water as per existing treaties among SCO members will strengthen the SCO working smoothly and will support the achievement of broader goals for which the SCO was established,” the prime minister stressed.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan sought a “normal and stable relationship with all its neighbours”. “It seeks dialogue and diplomacy over conflict and confrontation.”

“We will continue our efforts, along with all SCO members and the chairman of SCO, to promote progress and prosperity in the entire region and to ensure lasting peace in South Asia,” PM Shehbaz pledged.

He called for a “comprehensive and structural dialogue to discuss all outstanding disputes”, adding: “I will request your consideration to lead this dialogue under your sagacious leadership so that they can have its dividends as early as possible.”

PM Shehbaz further said: “For us, the SCO is a platform that best represents Pakistan’s abiding commitment to regional cooperation and integration. China’s successful tenure as chair of the SCO is reflective of President Xi’s sagacious and visionary leadership.”

He stressed that China’s “global leadership” was exemplified not only through the bloc but also in landmark initiatives, such as the Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

At the outset of his speech, the prime minister noted that the port town of Tianjin, where the summit is taking place, represented “China’s core values as a connector and bridge of cultures and civilisation”.

More to follow

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...