E-Paper | September 01, 2025

CDA begins monthly cleaning of overhead water tanks in Islamabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 1, 2025 Updated September 1, 2025 04:42am

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday claimed to have started the monthly cleaning of all overhead tanks in Islamabad.

"On the directions of the CDA chairman, the work has been formally initiated under the supervision of the Director General (DG) Islamabad Water. This step has been taken to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens,” read a press release issued by the CDA.

The statement said that around 100 water filtration plants have been installed at various locations across Islamabad to provide clean water for domestic use.

“Their regular maintenance and repair work is being ensured, and their filters are changed on a regular basis. It is pertinent to mention that some complaints had been received by the CDA regarding the lack of cleaning of overhead tanks. Therefore, on the direction of the CDA chairman, the task of cleaning all overhead tanks in the city, which was previously undertaken, has now been formally started on a monthly basis under the supervision of the DG Islamabad Water to guarantee the supply of clean drinking water to the residents,” the press release added.

The statement further said, "The DG Islamabad Water Management has also initiated the important work of installing flow meters to check the lifespan of filters in all filtration plants. So far, flow meters have been installed at around 40 filtration plants. This will ensure the timely replacement of filters based on water usage. Filters in plants with higher water usage will be replaced more frequently, while replacements for plants with lower usage will be scheduled accordingly, as filters in high-usage plants get dirty faster. Furthermore, in accordance with the CDA chairman’s direction, work is progressing rapidly on the essential repair and restoration of all filtration plants.”

It added that, for citizens’ information, CDA’s Islamabad Water team also conducts monthly laboratory tests of these filtration plants. Additionally, tests are carried out through third-party laboratories, such as the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), every two to three months.

The press release said this is being done to ensure the supply of high-quality clean water, meeting the satisfaction and reassurance of Islamabad’s citizens, so they can use water from the filtration plants without hesitation.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Mass ecocide

Mass ecocide

Umair Javed
The key debate is on the extent of middle-class complicity in encouraging destructive patterns of real estate development

Editorial

Infected inmates
01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

WHEN one thinks of Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, one thinks of overcrowding and misery. Unbeknownst to many, the...
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...
Agricultural loss
Updated 31 Aug, 2025

Agricultural loss

The agricultural losses will weigh heavily on both the economy and people. More people are likely to slip below the poverty line.
Sost protest
31 Aug, 2025

Sost protest

FOR over 40 days, the traders of Sost in Gilgit-Baltistan have been protesting to press the federal government to...
Equal citizens
31 Aug, 2025

Equal citizens

PAKISTAN is found wanting when it comes to preserving the constitutional freedoms and dignity of its minority...