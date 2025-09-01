CDA begins monthly cleaning of overhead water tanks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Sunday claimed to have started the monthly cleaning of all overhead tanks in Islamabad.

"On the directions of the CDA chairman, the work has been formally initiated under the supervision of the Director General (DG) Islamabad Water. This step has been taken to ensure the provision of clean drinking water to the citizens,” read a press release issued by the CDA.

The statement said that around 100 water filtration plants have been installed at various locations across Islamabad to provide clean water for domestic use.

“Their regular maintenance and repair work is being ensured, and their filters are changed on a regular basis. It is pertinent to mention that some complaints had been received by the CDA regarding the lack of cleaning of overhead tanks. Therefore, on the direction of the CDA chairman, the task of cleaning all overhead tanks in the city, which was previously undertaken, has now been formally started on a monthly basis under the supervision of the DG Islamabad Water to guarantee the supply of clean drinking water to the residents,” the press release added.

The statement further said, "The DG Islamabad Water Management has also initiated the important work of installing flow meters to check the lifespan of filters in all filtration plants. So far, flow meters have been installed at around 40 filtration plants. This will ensure the timely replacement of filters based on water usage. Filters in plants with higher water usage will be replaced more frequently, while replacements for plants with lower usage will be scheduled accordingly, as filters in high-usage plants get dirty faster. Furthermore, in accordance with the CDA chairman’s direction, work is progressing rapidly on the essential repair and restoration of all filtration plants.”

It added that, for citizens’ information, CDA’s Islamabad Water team also conducts monthly laboratory tests of these filtration plants. Additionally, tests are carried out through third-party laboratories, such as the Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), every two to three months.

The press release said this is being done to ensure the supply of high-quality clean water, meeting the satisfaction and reassurance of Islamabad’s citizens, so they can use water from the filtration plants without hesitation.

Published in Dawn, September 1st, 2025