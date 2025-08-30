E-Paper | August 30, 2025

Girl’s body exhumed after grave desecrated in Rawalpindi

Mohammad Asghar Published August 30, 2025 Updated August 30, 2025 12:10pm

RAWALPINDI: Members of a medical board along with a judicial magistrate exhumed the body of a seven-year-old girl on Friday after her grave was found desecrated three days after her burial.

The exhumation was carried out to obtain samples from the girl’s body for DNA and forensic analysis.

Apparently, no signs of violence or injuries were found on the girl’s body, however, a case has been registered against desecration of the grave.

According to the police, Zafar Iqbal, the father of seven-year-old girl Alina, lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday, saying that his daughter Alina had died on August 26 and was laid to rest in Khan Colony graveyard.

On Thursday morning, when he went to the graveyard, he found his daughter’s grave dug up and the shroud lying in the adjoining mansion. Upon receiving information, CPO Rawalpindi Khalid Hamdani took notice and asked the police to take legal action.

Later, the police approached the court for exhumation and medical board to ascertain facts without disturbing the grave.

The court issued orders for the medical board and exhumation.

According to sources, as soon as exhumation was started, some parts of the girl’s body became visible, as if the soil had been added in a hurry, and there was no shroud on the body.

According to sources, the condition of the girl’s body had started to change due to her being in the grave for three days but no signs of injury were found on the girl’s body.

The medical board obtained samples and after completing the process, reburied the body.

A senior police official said the exhumation and postmortem had been completed and tissues and samples obtained from the girl’s body had been sent to the Forensic Science Agency for DNA and forensic tests.

Published in Dawn, August 30th, 2025

