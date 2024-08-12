E-Paper | August 12, 2024

Exhumation carried out in Karachi corpse desecration case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 12, 2024 Updated August 12, 2024 11:34am

KARACHI: The body of a recently buried woman was exhumed from a Korangi graveyard for investigation in connection with the alleged desecration of the corpse, it emerged on Sunday.

Police Surgeon Summaiya Syed said that the corpse was exhumed in the presence of the magistrate concerned.

This exhumation was not related to ascertain the cause of death, but to investigate the complaint that the corpse had been abused.

The police surgeon, who herself conducted the exhumation, said that the grave was in ‘total disarray’.

She observed that it was the “most challenging case” in terms of emotional toll on her.

She said that all relevant samples had been taken and sent to a DNA lab. During exhumation, a torch was also found from the grave.

Due to the sensitive nature of the case and extraordinary circumstances, the police surgeon herself carried out the entire proceedings in the presence of the magistrate.

She said: “It was the most gruesome experience of my life.”

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a 40-year-old man and booked him on suspicion of digging up the grave of the recently-buried woman and abusing the corpse in the Bagh-i-Korangi graveyard.

Earlier, the public caught the suspect and subjected him to severe beating before the arrival of the police.

Published in Dawn, August 12th, 2024

Violence against women
Pakistan

