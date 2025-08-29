E-Paper | August 29, 2025

Israel claims ‘discrimination’ in UK ban on delegation to London arms fair

Published August 29, 2025 Updated August 29, 2025 01:13pm

Israel’s Defence Ministry has criticised the UK government for barring its officials from an arms fair in London next month, calling it an act of “discrimination”, Al Jazeera reports.

In a statement, the ministry said the decision not to invite Israeli government officials to next month’s DSEI UK exhibition amounted to “a deliberate and regrettable act of discrimination against Israel’s representatives”.

It claimed that the decision played “into the hands of extremists” and gave “legitimacy to terrorism”.

Israel’s Defence Ministry has previously had a major presence at the annual exhibition of weapons and military equipment, but its officials have not been invited to this year’s event as a response to Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Israeli arms companies will be able to take part in the event as normal.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Weaponising water
Updated 29 Aug, 2025

Weaponising water

We must confront that India’s apparent weaponisation of water has also played a part in the devastation.
ADB support
29 Aug, 2025

ADB support

PAKISTAN’S quest for deeper collaboration with the Asian Development Bank underscores both its growing appetite ...
Polio epicentre
29 Aug, 2025

Polio epicentre

TWO more children have been paralysed by poliovirus in Tank and North Waziristan, bringing Pakistan’s cases this...
Flooding in Punjab
Updated 28 Aug, 2025

Flooding in Punjab

Floods can no longer be dismissed as merely a by-product of climate change.
NEV policy
28 Aug, 2025

NEV policy

THERE was a sense of déjà vu when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday ‘formally’ launched Pakistan’s ...
Kiln slavery
28 Aug, 2025

Kiln slavery

IT is nothing short of modern-day slavery. A study by the National Commission for Human Rights offers a glimpse into...