Another torrential spell starts from today

RAWALPINDI: Anot­her spell of monsoon rains is likely to penetrate all parts of the country from August 29, with the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecasting “heavy to very heavy” rainfall with occasional gaps in several regions till September 2.

The Met Office said strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal were likely to enter the upper parts of the country from August 29, while a westerly wave was also expected to approach the upper and central parts from August 30.

These conditions will bring widespread rain, “at times very heavy” with thunder and lightning in Kashmir’s Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawa­lakot, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur areas from August 29 to September 2. The Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar districts will witness rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) from August 30 to September 1 with occasional gaps.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls, at times very heavy) is expected in Dir, Chitral, Swat, Koh­istan, Shangla, Battagram, Mans­ehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Kohat, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan from August 29 to September 1.

Punjab, which is already reeling under the intensity of exceptionally high floods, is also expecting “heavy falls, at times very heavy” in almost all districts.

Rain is expected in Islamabad/Rawa­lpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Att­ock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bah­a­­uddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Haf­izabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, and Sahiwal from August 29 to Sep­t­ember 2 with occasional gaps.

“Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is also likely in D.G. Khan, Bhakkar, Lay­yah, Multan, Bahawalpur, Baha­w­a­lnagar, Rajanpur and Rahimyar Khan from August 29 (night) to Se­­­p­­t­ember 2,” the statement added.

In Sindh, rain is expected in Mithi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Lar­kana, Jacobabad, Dadu, and Umer Kot on August 30-31 with occasio­nal gaps.

In Balochistan, rain-wind/thunder­shower (with isolated hea­­­­­v­­y fa­­lls) is expected in Barkhan, Mus­­­akhel, Loralai, Sibi, Zhob, Ka­­­lat, and Khuzdar from August 30 to September 1 with occasional gaps.

The Meteorological Office war­ned that the downpour may generate flash floods in Kashmir and hilly areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the spell. Landslides/mudslides may cause road closures in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakh­tunk­hwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Ga­­li­­yat, and Kashmir during the forecast period, it warned.

The Meteorological Office also issued an urban flooding warning in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Mardan from August 29 (night) to September 1.

Published in Dawn, August 29th, 2025