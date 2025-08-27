Italy’s Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said in a speech that her government condemned the “unjustifiable” killing of journalists in Gaza, Reuters reports.

“It is an unacceptable attack on press freedom and on all those who courageously risk their lives to report on the tragedy of war,” she said during a political conference in the beach town of Rimini.

Meloni is one of the last Western leaders to condemn Monday’s strike, which has drawn wide international criticism. Israel has said the journalists were not the target of its Nasser Hospital strike.

Meloni also called on Israel to end its military occupation of Gaza, to allow aid into the Palestinian enclave and halt the expansion of settlements in the West Bank.