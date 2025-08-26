Many areas in GB’s Ghizer cut off for 5th day as Gilgit-Shandur road remains blocked

Several areas in Gilgit Baltistan’s (GB) Ghizer district have been cut off for five days, as preparations are underway to clear the Gilgit-Shandur road, authorities said on Tuesday.

Since late July, monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country, especially in its northern regions like GB, by triggering deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

According to locals, majority of the areas in the Ghizer district, including Gupis, Phander, and Yasin tehsils, remained stranded for five days as five kilometres of the region’s main road were submerged by an artificial lake formed at Raushan village in Ghizer.

Local resident Meraj Ali Shah told Dawn.com that 300 houses had been dama­ged by the glacial flood, with houses submerged due to artificial lake in Hakis, Thangi, and Raushan villages as they remained without basic necessities.

He added that hundreds of people had been displaced when a glacial lake outburst flood (Glof) swept everything in Tildas village.

“They are living without electricity, drinking water, proper accommodation, medical facilities, [and] other basic needs,” he said.

Locals also complained of a lack of support from the government, adding that they had been dependent on relief items by welfare organisations.

Two patients in a critical condition were taken from Gupis to Gilgit on Monday through a helicopter belonging to the Aga Khan Development Network, as per the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat.

According to the locals, people affected in previous floods in Ghizer’s Khalti, Daen, Chatorkhand, Yasin, and other areas did not have access to roads, clean drinking water, and other necessities.

Since three weeks, the Karakoram Highway at Hassanabad Hunza could not be opened as it was blocked after a Glof from Shishper glacier submerged a portion of the thoroughfare, posing severe difficulties to Hassanabad’s residents. The Glof also damaged dozens of homes, farmland, and the area’s government and private infrastructure.

Residents in the Hisper valley of Nagar district have been disconnected for a month as the only accessible road was blocked owing to river erosion and landslides. Gilgil’s Haramosh and Bagrot valleys have also remained disconnected.

Locals working voluntarily to restore the Hisper Road, which has been blocked for a month, cutting off residents in the area. — Photo by the author

Locals said the water supply systems to areas populated by thousands of people, including Gilgit’s Danyor, Sultanabad, and Mohammadabad have remained suspended, adding that they had to purchase water tankers daily, which the poor could not afford.

“For the last month, people in the populated areas have faced a severe water shortage,” said a local resident Shahzad Hussain.

Furthermore, according to the locals, the crops and trees have dried up due to the unavailability of irrigation water supply systems.

A local, Muhammad Alam, told Dawn.com that flood-affected people in Mashabrum sub-division of Ghanche district in Baltistan are currently living in difficult circumstances. “Above sixty households in Ghanche district, including Haldi and Balayagan villages displaced in flood have taken shelter in tents under the open sky and are waiting for the government’s assistance.”

Unfortunately, locals said, no concrete steps have been taken by the government so far for their rehabilitation and redressal of their problems, due to which the victims have been plunged into severe difficulties and deprivation. Without basic facilities, they say they are forced to spend their days and nights in destitution and helplessness.

The displaced families of Haldi and Balayagan villages in Ghanche district living in tents. — Photo by the author

Furthermore, those traumatised by high intensity floods also complain of mental health issues, demanding mental rehabilitation.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the GB government, the affected people in the recent floods, especially children, women and the elderly, are suffering from mental and psychological problems.

In view of these challenges, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Arif Tahseen, the additional secretary of the GB department of social welfare. Senior officials of various government and private institutions participated to formulate a coordinated strategy for the mental and psychological rehabilitation of the victims.

In the meeting, it was agreed to work together to restore mental health among the people of the affected areas in collaboration with the GB Health Department, Aga Khan Health Service and Rupani Foundation.

On this occasion, Additional Secretary Tahseen said the recent floods have not only caused physical and economic devastation but have also left deep emotional and psychological impacts on individuals and families, especially children, women and the elderly in affected areas.

“To address these impacts, it is imperative that a joint and coordinated strategy involving all relevant stakeholders from the public and private sectors be launched immediately to include this important aspect in the overall disaster response process,” he said.

The meeting discussed the improvement of mental health facilities, provision of psychologists, community outreach programs and the launch of awareness campaigns, and suggested practical measures.

All the institutions expressed their determination to jointly fulfill this important national responsibility and agreed that a comprehensive and long-term plan would ensure the complete rehabilitation of the victims.

Gilgit-Baltistan Disaster Management Authority (GBDMA) Director General Zakir Hussain said in a statement that due to the recent rains and flood situation, the National Highway Authority machinery has been mobilised to clear the Gilgit-Shandur road in the Raushan area. He added that formal approval has also been obtained for the construction of an alternative route in a short period of time and work on it is progressing rapidly.

“Under the project, a bypass will be constructed and the road will be connected to the main highway through a bridge,” he said, adding that this will ease movement and reduce difficulties faced by people.

“The government is utilising all available resources for the restoration of flood-affected areas, and for this purpose, work is being done in close coordination with the relevant institutions,” Hussain said. “We stand with the affected people and are trying to resolve their problems immediately.”

The picture shows the Daen suspension bridge, which was damaged in the flood on August 14. — Photo by the author

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to arrive in GB on Wednesday to review the disastrous situation.

A statement by the GB government said a high-level meeting was held to review arrangements for the PM’s expected visit. The meeting, chaired by GB Chief Secretary Abrara Ahmed Mirza, was briefed on the damage caused by the flood situation and the steps taken for the rehabilitation of the affected areas. The meeting’s participants also discussed the current status of the early warning system.

It was decided that all the relevant institutions will complete their preparations before the PM’s visit. Mirza directed the rehabilitation work in the affected areas to be accelerated, adding that all institutions should coordinate in this regard.