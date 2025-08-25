Flag carrier to cut flights from Lahore to Paris

RAWALPINDI: Pakis­tan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to temporarily reduce its flight operations to Paris by limiting flights from Lahore, citing low customer turnout.

PIA’s Islamabad-Paris flight operations, however, will remain fully operational, a PIA spokesman said.

The PIA had launched direct flights from Lahore to Paris twice a week in June.

As part of the decision to limit the flights, the PIA’s last flight from Lahore to Paris will operate on Sept 12, while the final flight from Lahore to Paris will depart on September 17.

On the other hand, the national flag carrier has started renovating two aircraft for the resumption of Manchester flights.

The aircraft withdrawn from the Lahore-Paris route will be transferred for renovation as part of the preparations for the resumption of United Kingdom (Manchester flights), the spokesperson said, adding that two aircraft are being renovated for the purpose.

The PIA is expecting “Third Country Ope­rators” authorisation by mid-September, after which the airline will plan its flights for the UK.

The European Union Avi­ation Safety Agency had lifted its ban on the PIA from operating in the bloc in November last year.

